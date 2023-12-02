Med School Student With Breast Cancer Urges Others to Get Second Opinions

Angela Ellis is in remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The 27-year-old med student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine thought something was wrong when she felt a lump in her breast. “I had a provider who was being dismissive at first, didn't think this was something to be worried about,” she said. She got a second opinion from a doctor who diagnosed her with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. “It's important to know that if you aren't settling well with what a provider tells you, go find someone who is, because ... you know yourself best and your body best.”

View comments