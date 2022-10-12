MedAcuity Appoints New VP of People Operations and Director of Quality Assurance

Jeanne Raney and Andy Sageman Join MedTech Software Development Leader’s Team, Respectively

MedAcuity, the go-to Boston-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, today announced the appointments of Jeanne Raney as vice president of people operations and Andy Sageman as director of quality assurance. MedAcuity, which marks its 15th anniversary this year, prioritizes team development and a quality-first mindset as integral to the success of the strategic consulting and software development work done in partnership with its MedTech and robotics clients.

As MedAcuity’s vice president of people operations, Jeanne will prioritize humanizing business processes and continuously improving employee training, development, engagement and retention. Jeanne comes to MedAcuity with over 25 years of human resource management / people operations experience in industries including professional and managed services/consulting, clinical research, and managed IT services. She brings expertise in talent management, policy development, coaching, management training, benefits, and employee communications. Jeanne has her BBA in general business and finance from UMASS Amherst, her MBA from Suffolk University, and has both her SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications.

“Putting people first has always been a cornerstone of our company values and continuing to do so is critical to the success of our business,” said Karl Pessinis, COO, MedAcuity. “Jeanne will be instrumental in evolving the MedAcuity culture to create an even more positive and inspiring environment where team members know they are valued and have access to needed resources for professional development. We want everyone who works at MedAcuity to feel supported and to be proud of the work we are doing here, and Jeanne has the ideal expertise to lead our people-centric initiatives.”

As director of quality assurance, Andy will ensure that MedAcuity’s engineering teams bring a quality mindset to each client project to ensure the highest standards are achieved in the delivery of its services and capabilities. Andy comes to MedAcuity with over 25 years of quality leadership and quality engineering experience in the medical device industry. During his career, Andy has provided quality engineering, quality leadership and project management support for the development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitors and insulin infusions pumps for Diabetes patients (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Laser Vision Correction systems for Lasik surgery (Abbott Medical Optics), and cardiac output monitoring systems, mechanical/porcine heart valves and pressure monitoring devices for cardiac patients (Medtronic-Heart Valve Division). Andy holds a BS in electrical engineering from Michigan State University.

“With our sights set on the next 15 years of successfully partnering with clients to accelerate the development of complex software solutions for all classes of medical devices and robotics solutions, Andy will be a great asset to our team,” said Dennis Fuccione, president & co-founder of MedAcuity. “He is motivated by bringing innovative products to the market that improve people’s health and well-being, and will focus on developing common sense QA practices and expanding our QA service offerings for our MedTech software development projects.”

About MedAcuity

MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in the engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life-cycle software development and subspecialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, and cybersecurity. www.medacuitysoftware.com

