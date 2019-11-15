Is MedAdvisor (ASX:MDR) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for MedAdvisor (ASX:MDR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for MedAdvisor

How Long Is MedAdvisor's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2019, MedAdvisor had cash of AU$4.4m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$7.0m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from June 2019. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that MedAdvisor will reach cashflow breakeven in 2 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

ASX:MDR Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Well Is MedAdvisor Growing?

MedAdvisor boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 92%. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 25% in that time. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MedAdvisor To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of MedAdvisor's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

MedAdvisor has a market capitalisation of AU$89m and burnt through AU$7.0m last year, which is 7.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is MedAdvisor's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of MedAdvisor's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about MedAdvisor's situation. While we always like to monitor cash burn for early stage companies, qualitative factors such as the CEO pay can also shed light on the situation. Click here to see free what the MedAdvisor CEO is paid..