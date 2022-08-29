MedAdvisor Limited's (ASX:MDR) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MedAdvisor Limited's (ASX:MDR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MedAdvisor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and delivers software in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Asia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$81m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$17m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on MedAdvisor's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

MedAdvisor is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Healthcare Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$2.9m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving MedAdvisor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

