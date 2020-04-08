MedCerts Announces Nationally Registered Healthcare Apprenticeship Programs

DETROIT, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts, a national provider of online Allied Healthcare and IT training solutions, announced today that their official apprenticeship program has been registered with the United States Department of Labor Apprenticeship Office. It is now available nationally to MedCerts partners including American Job Centers, Adult Education Centers and healthcare organizations.

As a part of the National Apprenticeship System, MedCerts has been designated as an Apprenticeship Intermediary and healthcare providers can utilize their approved standards to offer competency-based training programs that meet workforce needs. Apprenticeship programs in other industries have been used regularly by workforce-based agencies to help displaced workers enter into new careers.

Healthcare organizations are now turning to these alternative training solutions as a talent pipeline strategy. Registered apprenticeship programs, like MedCerts, support employers in developing and hiring a highly skilled workforce. The apprenticeship model is a 'win-win' in that employees are paid while they receive their clinical experience and employers are assured of a fully prepared, certified workforce. Employers may also qualify for wage subsidies for new hires or local workforce development funds, which help in covering the costs associated with training and meeting workforce demands.

"At MedCerts, we are scaling a career training platform that can accelerate the transition of individuals into healthcare roles and support employers in building sustainable talent pipelines. We strive to understand the needs of the healthcare system and offer innovative solutions to help recruit, train and place candidates," said Jason Aubrey, MedCerts CEO. "The capabilities we develop are a direct response to Department of Labor directives; we are excited to continue to innovate and help our partners exceed their credentialing and placement goals."

The MedCerts Apprenticeship Program becomes the sponsor for their partners by taking on the responsibility of ensuring standards are met, program tracking, and interacting with the Department of Labor. This makes it easier for healthcare partners by providing them the advantages of an apprenticeship program while allowing them to stay focused on their core services.

"Offering creative alternatives, along with high-quality training and experiences will ensure our communities have the workforce needed to provide excellent healthcare," Aubrey says. "Plus, apprenticeships are a viable alternative to learners seeking a more economic path towards a career pathway. Meanwhile, for employers, it has proven to improve employee retention."

The MedCerts Apprenticeship Program can be scaled to work for organizations ranging from a single healthcare facility to a multi-state enterprise healthcare provider. The apprenticeship program is approved for 5 Allied Health positions: Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Professional Coder, ASHP Pharmacy Technician, and Veterinary Assistant.

For more information on the MedCerts Apprenticeship Program, please reach out to workforcedevelopment@medcerts.com.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training provider that has trained and up-skilled nearly 20,000 individuals across the country. The company's training is focused on occupations which employers need most in areas of Allied Healthcare and IT. The eLearning school helps students in both urban and rural areas gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in new careers and deliver employers the right candidates to fit their organization. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, partnered on Workforce solutions with over 500 American Job Centers and over 800 healthcare organizations have hired their students. For more information, visit: medcerts.com

