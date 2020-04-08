MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on New Multi-Tenant, On-Campus Medical Office Building in Cedar Park, TX

DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, a national healthcare real estate development and brokerage firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, just announced the groundbreaking of its latest development, "Hill Country Medical Plaza."

Located at the entrance of Cedar Park Regional Medical Center at Medical Parkway and C-bar Ranch Trail in Cedar Park, Texas, this state-of-the-art, two-story, 29,600 square foot Class A medical office building (MOB) will house complementary services to those offered next door in the 93-bed hospital. Thus far the project is already 77% pre-leased to tenants including Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, Hill Country Endoscopy Center, and a compounding pharmacy. This mix of specialties will work to create an extensive network of referrals and increased convenience for patients in this market.

Designed by Felder Group Architects, the project is scheduled to be completed in October of 2020 and is being built by IE2 Construction, Inc.

About MedCore Partners: MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company catering exclusively to the healthcare industry. Through its deep understanding of the healthcare environment and its broad array of real estate services, MedCore stands uniquely prepared to customize a real estate solution suitable to fill the needs of any healthcare provider.

