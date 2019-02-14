When Will Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Breakeven?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CVE:MDP): Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. With the latest financial year loss of -CA$3.5m and a trailing-twelve month of -CA$6.3m, the CA$69m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is MDP’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for MDP.

Check out our latest analysis for Medexus Pharmaceuticals

According to the industry analysts covering MDP, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2019, before turning a profit of CA$5.0m in 2020. So, MDP is predicted to breakeven approximately a few months from now. How fast will MDP have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2020? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

TSXV:MDP Past Future Earnings February 14th 19 More

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for MDP given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with MDP is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of MDP which are not covered in this article, but I must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at MDP, take a look at MDP’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is MDP worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MDP is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Medexus Pharmaceuticals’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



