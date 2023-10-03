Medfield 19-year-old indicted for alleged role in Dennis boat crash that left teen dead

David K. Sullivan, 19 of Medfield, has been indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury for his alleged role in a July 21 boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in East Dennis that killed 17-year-old Sadie Mauro.

Sullivan was indicted on Friday on charges of death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor; possession of false RMV documents; minor in possession of alcohol; two counts of operation of a vessel while under the influence causing serious bodily injury; and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death. The indictment was announced Monday, by Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, in a written statement.

Sullivan is expected at Barnstable Superior Court on Tuesday for an arraignment. It is not immediately clear if Sullivan has an attorney.

Galibois' office will make no further comment on the charges pending against Sullivan at this time, according to the statement.

In the July 21 crash, a boat struck a jetty around 9 p.m. Two other people on the boat were also injured, according to the district attorney's office.

The boat bore an Alabama registration and had six people on board at the time of the crash, according to a state police statement at the time. The staff at the Northside Marina, a marina at Sesuit Harbor, confirmed on July 24 that the boat, a Regulator 26, had been docked there.

Mauro’s body was recovered from the harbor around 11:30 p.m. by Dennis fire and regional dive team personnel, state police said at the time.

In August, Galibois announced authorities had launched a criminal investigation into the crash, in which a boat struck a jetty around 9 p.m. leading to the death of Mauro and injuring a teenage boy. His office was joined in the investigation by Dennis police, state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and regional and state police dive teams.

Mauro, a lacrosse player and rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover, was committed to Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to play college lacrosse. When Principal John Smith announced her death in an email to the school community, he remembered her as having "a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit."

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 19-year-old indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed Sadie Mauro