Medfield man charged in boating crash that killed Dover-Sherborn student due in court

A young Medfield man charged in connection with a Cape Cod boating crash that killed a 17-year-old Sherborn girl over the summer is due in court.

David K. Sullivan previously pleaded not guilty to six charges, including reckless operation of a boat and a minor in possession of alcohol.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on the evening of July 21 and learned Dover-Sherborn High School senior Sadie Mauro had died in the wreck. Two others were seriously injured.

Sullivan was released after posting $5,000 cash bail and was ordered to surrender his passport.

Sullivan was indicted in late September by a Barnstable County grand jury.

Mauro, a former resident of Shelburne, Vermont was Sullivan’s girlfriend at the time of the crash and was a star lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High and had committed to playing lacrosse at Gettysburg College next year.

Sullivan is a Dartmouth College freshman who graduated from The Roxbury Latin School in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

