Medfield man indicted on charges in Cape Cod boating crash that claimed life of Sherborn girl

A young Medfield man has been indicted on charges in connection with a Cape Cod boating crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Sherborn girl over the summer, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Tuesday.

David K. Sullivan, 19, was indicted Friday by a Barnstable County grand jury on charges of death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possessing false RMV documents, minor in possession of alcohol, operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death, according to Galibois.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on the evening of July 21 learned Dover-Sherborn High School senior Sadie Mauro had died in the wreck. Two others were seriously injured.

College that local lacrosse star had committed to ‘heartbroken’ over deadly Cape Cod boat crash

Mauro, a former resident of Shelburne, Vermont, was a star lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High and had committed to playing lacrosse at Gettysburg College next year.

Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith remembered Mauro as “a hardworking student and great athlete.”

A preliminary investigation found that the vessel was equipped with two outboard 250-horsepower engines bearing an Alabama registration, Galibois said.

Charges were filed against Sullivan following an investigation that included officials from the Dennis Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the State Police Marine Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, and the Barnstable County Regional Dive Team.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

