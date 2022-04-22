Medfield Police searching for missing teen

Police in Medfield are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Nora Spillane was last seen near Hinkley Pond, according to Medfield Police.

Spillane was wearing a maroon top and grey sweatpants with the word Boston on them when she went missing.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 508-359-2315

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW