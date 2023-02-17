Medfield Starbucks barista seeks dismissal of charges that she spit into police officer’s cup

A Starbucks barista in Medfield faced a judge Friday in Dedham District Court after she allegedly spit into a drink she was preparing for a police officer.

In May, Medfield police alleged Kaitlyn Todd spit into a drink that Norfolk Police Officer Eric Van Ness had ordered following a court hearing he attended in Wrentham.

The alleged incident, which was captured on video obtained by Boston 25 News, shows Todd pulling a cup to her face as she prepared the drink.

Todd was scheduled to be arraigned on three charges including assault and distributing food with a harmful substance. But her arraignment is delayed until March.

The arraignment was delayed because Todd’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Todd’s lawyer is trying to convince the judge that there is no evidence in this case, only suspicion.

In the seven-page motion to dismiss, the Barista’s lawyer contends Officer Van Ness never saw Todd spit into the cup, and that there is no evidence that Todd knew the drink she was preparing was for Officer Van Ness.

As for why Todd lifted the cup to her face as seen in the video, the Motion states, “the recipe for the drink, which was started by a different barista, included a strong-smelling vanilla extract, and Ms. Todd raised the cup to smell it to see if the extract had already been added….”

The Motion concludes the complaint against Kaitlyn Todd should be dismissed because it is based on less than a suspicion, but instead on Officer Van Ness’ quote irrational belief that she spit in his cup.

After the hearing, I tried to talk to Kaitlyn Todd, but neither she nor her attorney would comment.

Kaitlyn Todd’s next arraignment date is set for March 17th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

