Medford drug suspect captured in Northern California

Mar. 21—A Medford man wanted on a string of felony warrants out of Southern Oregon is back in the Jackson County Jail after being captured following a high-speed chase and an SUV full of evidence in Siskiyou County, California.

Anthony Ross Minneci, 33, was nabbed near Mt. Shasta, California, last week after more than two and a half months on the lam for his latest offense, according to news advisories from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

Minneci slipped past the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Jan. 1 after he allegedly engaged Medford police and sheriff's deputies in an armed chase from south Medford through the Applegate that had residents near Cantrall Buckley County Park locking their doors.

At 10:21 p.m. March 14, Minneci allegedly fled in a Jeep Cherokee SUV after he was reportedly spotted in the area of South Old Stage Road and Hatchery Lane in Mt. Shasta, according to a Friday post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Minneci hit speeds of up to 90 mph, and a Siskiyou County sheriff's deputy had to take "evasive maneuvers" to avoid being struck by the Jeep during the chase.

Police say Minneci stopped the vehicle near Mt. Shasta City Park and fled on foot.

Inside the ditched SUV, deputies found "several hundred M30 fentanyl pills," another 4.4 grams of the powerful synthetic opioid, 97.58 grams of methamphetamine, 108.4 grams of heroin, 19 pounds of processed marijuana, $12,500 in cash, two loaded firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Minneci was booked in the Siskiyou County Jail and charged with new felony counts that include auto theft, evading a police officer, wanton disregard for safety, felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm.

Minneci was transported to the Jackson County Jail Thursday, where he'll face seven open felony drug and elude warrants out of Jackson County.

Story continues

Among them was a November 2020 raid in which the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force and the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team allegedly found more than 200 pounds of pot, 1.52 pounds of heroin, close to a pound of meth and nearly a pound of Xanax pills in Eagle Point, according to earlier news reports, along with about 18 illegal weapons that included a gun silencer and a grenade launcher.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday in the January case, and Monday court appearances are scheduled for the six earlier pending cases.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.