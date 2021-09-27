Medford homicide victim was found in fridge

Sep. 27—Three men face homicide, robbery and evidence-tampering charges for their alleged roles in the death Saturday of a man whose body was reportedly found inside a refrigerator in an apartment in east Medford.

Police said they found the body of 24-year-old Aaron Richard Stitt "inside of a closed refrigerator" at an apartment in the 800 block of Royal Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Medford police affidavit filed Monday morning that has since been sealed in Jackson County Circuit Court records.

Court records show that the apartment address where police found the body matches the address listed in court records for Brycen Dennis Scofield, 20, one of three people arrested in connection with Stitt's death.

Two other suspects — Austin Michael McLeod, 25, and Dylan Suede McLeod, 22 — share an address on North Riverside Avenue in Medford.

The three men will make their initial court appearance Monday afternoon on felony counts of second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The charges accuse the three men of using "a hammer and/or wrench" during Stitt's homicide, according to a document filed Monday by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, and later concealing, removing or destroying evidence that the DA's office described as "blood, bloody clothing and weapons."

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office determined that skull fractures found on the victim were "consistent with being struck by a hammer," according to the police affidavit.

The affidavit indicates that the suspects provided police with some conflicting statements as to their involvement. A common thread, however, was that the suspects allegedly planned to rob Stitt after he was invited to Scofield's apartment.

At least one of the suspects allegedly told police that Stitt had stolen from him in the past.

Oregon court records show that none of the three men arrested in the case have felony convictions; however, Scofield had been in a pre-disposition program stemming from a July 2020 misdemeanor arrest during which Medford police reportedly found him in possession of meth behind the OK Market on North Riverside Avenue following a short foot pursuit across Bear Creek.

