Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 person arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after an individual was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning.

According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the individuals involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.

Although they do not believe there is any threat to the public, police are keeping Medford High School in lockdown until they can be absolutely sure there is no threat to anyone else in the building.

According to a mother at the scene, parents first received a notice that a Stay in Place order was in effect shortly before 9:00 a.m. and another around two hours later. She told Boston 25 News that student safety has been a recurring issue for parents and that she hopes to see changes soon.

“I’ve been to every school committee meeting. But there’s not enough security at the scene. They’re not taking this seriously,” said the mother. “Kids shouldn’t have to go to school and be afraid for their safety.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW