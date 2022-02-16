Medford Lifts Mask, Vax Requirements For Businesses

MEDFORD, MA — The Medford Board of Health voted Tuesday to lift the indoor mask requirement for businesses. Health officials also rescinded the vaccination requirement for large-scale entertainment venues like the Chevalier Theatre, though performers still have the ability to require proof of vaccination on a show-by-show basis.

Both orders took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Board members considered state and local COVID metrics, which they said illustrated a sustained drop in positive cases. As of Feb. 10, the city's percent positivity rate is at 2.8 percent, down from just under 14 percent at this time last month.

Medford's vaccination numbers – nearly 90 percent of residents have received at least one dose – also drove the board's decision to lift both orders. The vote came shortly after the state Department of Health eased mask guidance on Tuesday.

"We've seen a dramatic decrease in positive cases in Medford, as well as across the state," Board of Health Director MaryAnn O'Connor said in a statement. "The data is encouraging and shows that with the steady rise of vaccinations and expanded eligibility for booster shots, we’ve reached a point in our COVID-19 response where mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, while still recommended, no longer requires a mandate be in place."

People who are at greater risk of developing severe infection are still advised to wear a mask while indoors. However, board members said protective measures such as vaccinations, booster shots and antiviral drugs have proven to be effective in protecting the public.

"We've been combatting this virus for two years, and we now have the ability to better protect ourselves through multiple means, like vaccines, boosters and medication," Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said. "As I’ve said since the beginning, our public health response will be driven by data which has showed a steady decline in positive cases over the last several weeks. I urge everyone to take whatever precautions they deem appropriate and just because mask-wearing isn't required, doesn’t mean that you have to stop wearing one."

The next Board of Health meeting will be held March 15.

This article originally appeared on the Medford Patch