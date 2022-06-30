Medford man accused of child porn, soliciting juvenile

Jun. 30—A west Medford man faces a string of federal charges accusing him of posting and possessing explicit photos and files — some of which involved a 14-year-old Oregon girl — and investigators believe more victims may be out there.

Nicholas James Shaw, 35, was arrested Tuesday by the multi-agency Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team on charges of possessing, distributing and receiving child pornography following a search of his home in the area of Newtown and West Main streets, according to a news advisory issued by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Medford.

Leading up to the search warrants issued in the 100 block of South Orange Street, social media platforms Snapchat and Kik had allegedly flagged 18 files linked to Shaw's IP address between Octobert 2021 and April 2022 and contacted U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, according to an affidavit filed by HSI.

The affidavit describes explicit files flagged by the social media companies as photo and video files of prepubescent females being sexually abused.

During the investigation, Shaw allegedly admitted to federal agents about an eight-month inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl living in Oregon, according to the affidavit.

Shaw allegedly claimed he'd exchanged explicit pictures and videos with the juvenile via Snapchat, but that he never had physical contact with the victim.

A search of Shaw's iPhone yielded multiple sexually explicit photos and videos of the victim. Shaw claimed he did not know the victim's name, but feds say he could "roughly point out where she lives on Google Maps."

The sheriff's office believes more victims may be out there. Anyone who may have information about Shaw was asked to call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333 and reference Case No. 22-3671.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.