Medford man charged with injuring infant

Aug. 4—A Medford man faces felony charges accusing him of causing severe head injuries to an infant under his care that threaten the child's life.

William Van Ray Curt Fetty, 25, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with assault and criminal mistreatment for allegedly shaking his infant son last week.

On July 26, Fetty brought the unresponsive child to Rogue Regional Medical Center, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police.

Medical staff determined that the child had suffered head injuries that included brain bleeding and retinal hemorrhaging. The boy was airlifted to Randall Children's Hospital in Portland, according to the court document.

Police said the child "is likely to die" from the injuries.

Medford police detectives interviewed Fetty Monday. During the interview, Fetty allegedly admitted that he shook the child for 15 to 20 seconds.

"William Fetty admitted knowing something was medically wrong with his child and failed to tell the medical personnel because he was 'scared,'" the police affidavit stated.

Fetty was booked into the Jackson County Jail Monday night, jail records show, and he remained jailed as of Tuesday evening.

At Fetty's initial court appearance Tuesday, Judge pro tem Paul Moser ordered no early release unless Fetty posts 10% bond on bail set at $500,000.

Fetty's next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 10.