Medford man dies after being hit by a loader at a Taylor County business

BROWNING − A 43-year-old Medford man is dead after being run over Tuesday by a piece of machinery.

At 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported a loader ran over a man at Crass Sawmill, W3638 State 64 in the Taylor County town of Browning, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office. The man was not conscious or breathing at the time of the call.

When deputies arrived at the sawmill, they found Mark A. Frischman on the ground dead with severe head injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies learned Frischman was talking with another person in a driveway near a large loader that was unloading a semi, according to the sheriff's office. The conversation ended and the other person walked away and was about 6 feet from Frischman when he turned back and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing up a large loader that did not have a back-up camera or back-up alarms. The driver did not know Frischman was standing in the path of the loader as he was backing up, according to the sheriff's office. There were trucks and other large equipment running at the time making it difficult for Frischman to have heard the loader approaching him.







This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Mark Frischman dies after being run over by loader at Crass Sawmil