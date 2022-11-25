Medford man facing charges for assault and battery with a weapon for incident at South Station

A Medford man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at South Station.

According to MBTA police, officers responded to a call on Friday morning for a report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male who had sustained a slashes to his face.

Witnesses at South Station pointed out another male, later identified as Hocine Lounici, 38, of Medford as the attacker.

Witnesses say they saw a verbal dispute between the two men when suddenly Lounici began to attack the victim with some instrument.

Officers stopped Lounici and determined he was responsible for the victim’s injuries.

Lounici was placed into custody and transported Transit Police.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for a non life threatening injury to his face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

