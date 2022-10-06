Medford man gets 5 years on gun charge

Oct. 6—A Medford man with two previous convictions for Medford area shootings was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison after he was caught last year with a firearm he was prohibited from possessing.

Hunter Talon Marlow, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Medford by Judge Ann Aiken to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

A witness contacted law enforcement Oct. 20, 2021, after seeing Marlow searching for a person who had allegedly shot at him, according to court documents. Marlow, who served time in prison for shootings in 2014 and 2017, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

After the Oct. 20 tip, a Medford police officer spotted Marlow driving and arrested him. Police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol with an attached 40-round drum magazine in Marlow's car.

A federal grand jury in Medford indicted Marlow Feb. 3, for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Marlow pleaded guilty to the charge June 22.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Medford Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato.