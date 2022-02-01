Medford man indicted in Arizona in girlfriend's homicide

Jan. 31—A Medford man will face the state of Arizona's most severe murder charge in the killing of a Medford woman whose body was found in Arizona earlier this year near the Nevada border.

Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Mohave County, Arizona Superior Court accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 27-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah of Medford.

The indictment alleges that Hannah's homicide was premeditated, court records in the case show.

On Jan. 2, Hannah's body was found on the side of the road in Bullhead City, Arizona, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Bullhead City Police Department social media post and earlier news reports.

Within four days of the body's discovery, police identified Hannah, learned she was last seen alive with Clark, and discovered that Clark had checked into a hotel in nearby Laughlin, Nevada, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro Police arrested Clark Jan. 6, and later extradited him to Mohave County, where he remains in jail.

Arizona court records show Clark's bail was set Jan. 19 at $2 million.

A grand jury charged Clark Jan. 27 on the single domestic violence murder charge, according to the Mohave County Attorney's Office Criminal Division, which is prosecuting the case. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 at the courthouse in Kingman, Arizona.

On Jan. 7, one day after his capture in Nevada, Oregon court records show that the Douglas County District Attorney's Office filed a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm accusing him of obtaining a firearm Oct. 31 in Oregon.

Clark's prior felony convictions, Jackson County Circuit Court records show, include third-degree assault for an October 2017 stabbing attack on a 79-year-old woman in west Medford.

Medford police said at the time of the attack that the victim was Clark's friend and neighbor, and that Clark had been undergoing "some type of emotional breakdown at the time," according to an earlier news report.

Clark was sentenced to 48 months in prison with credit for time served in jail prior to his guilty plea in April 2019.

He was ordered to pay $32,861 in restitution for the woman's injuries. As of Jan. 31, court records showed he still owes $26,063.

