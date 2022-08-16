Medford man to serve four-year prison sentence in fatal buggy crash case

Aug. 15—MEDFORD — A Medford man who struck a buggy Nov. 24 while driving his vehicle in Taylor County, causing the death of a woman and injuring multiple others, was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison.

Skyler M. Opelt, 35, pleaded no contest June 2 in Taylor County Court to one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless driving-cause great bodily harm. A charge of escape was read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ann Knox-Bauer also ordered Opelt to serve three years of extended supervision.

Taylor County District Attorney Kristi Tlusty said she requested four years in prison along with four years of extended supervision. She declined to comment about her thoughts on the case or the sentence.

Opelt had been incarcerated since the crash on a probation hold. Knox-Bauer gave him 264 days credit for time already served.

The crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. Nov. 24 along Highway E in the town of Little Black, according to a press release from Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.

"Once emergency responders arrived on scene, they found nine people injured," Woebbeking wrote. "Preliminary reports indicate at least 8 of 9 required medical transport with significant injuries." A woman on the buggy later died from her injuries.

Opelt was northbound on Highway E when his vehicle struck the buggy from behind, while traveling at highway speeds, Woebbeking said.

There were 10 people in the buggy. He was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Owen Ambulance and Fire, Stetsonville Fire, Gilman Ambulance, Thorp Ambulance, Medvac and medical helicopters all assisted at the scene.

Online court records show Opelt was convicted of possessing meth on Aug. 31 and was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence along with two years of probation. However, he was charged with escape from the Taylor County Jail on Nov. 8.

Opelt also was convicted of manufacturing and delivering meth in 2014 in Taylor County Court and was ordered to serve one year in jail, along with a five-year imposed-and-stayed prison sentence.

Opelt also was convicted of substantial battery in 2012 and served a 75-day jail sentence on that conviction, court records show.