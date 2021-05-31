Medford police investigating homicide on Crater Lake Ave.

May 31—Medford police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Saturday homicide that occurred in a local business's parking lot.

Lorenzo Fisher was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and unlawful use of a weapon after a man died in the parking lot of Weldon's Cleaners, 644 Crater Lake Ave., Medford.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday and found the victim, identified as Robert Douglas Houze, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound. Houze was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Early investigations indicate the two men did not know each other and had engaged in a verbal dispute inside the business before one left and returned in a black SUV, according to Medford police. A man inside the vehicle allegedly shot the victim as he approached, then fled the scene.

Police found the vehicle unoccupied in the 500 block of Mary Street and linked it to an address. Officers surrounded and obtained a warrant to search the home, which revealed a handgun.

Detectives called Fisher's cellphone prior to entering the house. Fisher was not at the home and agreed to turn himself in Josephine County. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday he was taken into custody, transferred and interviewed by Medford police and lodged into jail where he is held without bail.