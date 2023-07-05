Medford police release video of man suspected in attack on woman who was out on nightly walk

Police on Wednesday released new surveillance video of a man suspected in an attack on a woman who was out on her nightly walk in Medford over the weekend.

Officers responding to the area of Main and Royall streets around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday learned that a woman in her 20s had been physically assaulted, according to the Medford Police Department.

The victim first noticed the suspect near the intersection of Boston Avenue and College Avenue, and realized he was following her, police said.

“When she made it to the end of Royall Street at Main Street, the man ran up to her, grabbed her, and struck her several times, police wrote in a news release. “After a brief struggle in which the woman was fighting back and screaming loudly, the suspect fled back down Royall Street toward College Avenue.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

In an effort to identify the suspect, police shared a video of him walking past Ball Square Cafe about an hour before the alleged attack. He is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 18-30 years of age, with a slim build.

Medford police noted that officers will continue increased patrols in the area as they continue to investigate this case.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Medford detectives at 781-391-6767 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

