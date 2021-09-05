Medford police report busy start to holiday weekend

Sep. 5—A SWAT team entered an apartment in the 3100 block of Juniper Ridge Drive early Sunday morning and arrested suspect Carlos Sanders after he fired gunshots into the air as officers approached, according to Medford police.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Sanders reported his apartment was burglarized and that he had confronted a neighbor he suspected of the crime.

As two officers responding to the scene walked toward the apartment, Sanders fired several rounds from a handgun into the air, retreated into his apartment and barricaded himself inside, according to police. Neighbors were evacuated.

"SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, but negotiations were not effective," police said.

The SWAT team forced entry through the front door around 3 a.m. and took Sanders into custody using nonlethal means.

Sanders was booked into Jackson County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a firearm. Additional charges were filed including interfering with an officer, reckless endangering and five menacing charges. He is being held on $42,500 bail.

On social media Sunday morning, Medford police said Saturday was an "unusually busy night."

Kayla Ellis, 31, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer and criminal trespass at Lava Lanes.

After Ellis was taken into custody on suspicion of disorderly conduct at the bowling alley Saturday, "she was able to kick an officer in the face twice," Medford police posted in a social media update. "The officer is OK."

In another part of town, a vehicle caught fire after crashing into a pole at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Newtown Street.

Officers pulled the driver from the vehicle and Medford Fire-Rescue emergency responders freed the second occupant using a hydraulic rescue tool. Both occupants were unconscious. The passenger sustained serious injuries.

Medford police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Police also reported one DUI arrest Saturday night, two arrests for domestic violence and one incident of a vehicle eluding officers.