Medford police search for missing senior

Nov. 11—Police are asking for tips to track down an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing in south Medford Friday.

John "Buck" Shaw, 82, was last seen Friday afternoon walking south through the WinCo Plaza in the 200 block of East Barnett Road, according to a news advisory issued by Medford police.

Shaw went to the store with his wife, and apparently wandered off while she was in the checkout line.

He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 180 pounds with white facial hair. He suffers from dementia, and does not have a phone or wallet.

Police say Shaw was last seen wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves and gray sweat pants.

Anyone who may have information on Shaw's location is asked to call the Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon non-emergency line at 541-770-4783.