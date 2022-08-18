Medford Police searching for missing 98-year-old woman with dementia

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Medford woman.

Guilhermima Santos, 98, has been missing since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen in the Terrace Road area wearing a purple and blue floral dress.

Police say Santos has dementia. She is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Santos speaks Cape Verde Creole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Police Department.

