Medford police target bridges in year's first Greenway sweep

Nick Morgan, Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.

Feb. 19—Medford's section of the Bear Creek Greenway is multiple dumpster loads cleaner this week following a trio of cleanups targeting bridges.

In the first Greenway sweep of 2021, Medford police, city staff and volunteers removed 70 cubic yards — the equivalent of more than two 22-foot dumpsters — of trash Wednesday and Thursday from camps under bridges crossing 10th and 12th streets and beneath the Exit 27 on- and off-ramps, according to Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau.

Budreau said the debris cleared away was not anyone's property, but "very obviously trash" such as soaked and soiled bedding, broken bike parts, spoiled food or beverage containers.

"Anything of value we will hang on to," Budreau said.

When police make contact with campers during the sweeps, Burdreau said, police "work to establish" what belongs to the camper.

"Those are cooperative conversations — they're not adversarial," Budreau said.

Police targeted bridges for the cleanup because recent court rulings have impacted the way police enforce prohibited camping. Camping beneath a bridge remains a clear trespassing violation under the city's municipal code.

"There are some things that are against the law, and one thing is being under bridges," Budreau said.

Campfires beneath bridges can potentially damage the bridge. A campfire beneath the Highway 62 overpass caused damage to nearby fiber optic lines to the tune of $100,000 last summer, Budreau said.

"It's something that's causing us some concerns," he said.

No citations, arrests or other enforcement actions occurred Wednesday and Thursday during the daytime sweeps, according to Budreau, and no one was asked or told to leave the area during last week's cleanup; however, during the sweep the Medford police livability unit connected four homeless campers to the city's authorized urban campground.

The amount of trash cleared away along the Bear Creek Greenway rose 30% in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to Medford police. Budreau said the increase is linked to a rise in the number of homeless camps along the Greenway.

Budreau said that the police department's efforts to balance the rights of homeless people with rights of affected property owners often leads to frustrations from the general public.

"We get asked, 'Why are you allowing this to happen?'" Budreau said. "We're definitely in this rock and a hard place, but we're doing our best to keep it clean."

Budreau described the city's authorized urban campground as a start to sheltering homeless people, but not every homeless person an officer encounters is open to staying at a shelter.

"Not everybody wants to take advantage of them because they do involve some rules," Budreau said. "We know that drug addiction and alcohol addiction is a big factor in this problem."

Another underlying issue is that property owners with land on the Greenway — whether it's the city, Jackson County, ODOT or a private property owner — have "different rules of engagement with the residents of the camps and the resulting trash," according to a quote in a Medford police press release attributed to Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding.

"We're working with our state and local partners on a unified strategy to address these challenges," she stated.

Budreau said the police department is waiting for guidance from city leadership surrounding a proposed camping ban along the Greenway this summer, along with guidance from the city attorney surrounding recent federal court rulings such as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against the City of Boise, Idaho, in 2018 that bars cities from making camping illegal, or Blake vs. City of Grants Pass, which prohibits cities from fining people for living outside.

In the meantime Medford police will continue working with ODOT and the county to remove mounting trash, according to Budreau, with their focus being on access and the right-of-way, and the city will continue its outreach efforts with Rogue Retreat, the Medford Gospel Mission spearheaded by the police livability unit.

Since July 2020 the livability unit has referred 312 homeless individuals to the city's urban campground, 60 to the Kelly Shelter and helped 62 find other housing. During the same period, livability unit officers made 33 arrests or citations.

"There's no one size that fits all," Budreau said.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

    Recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday, in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner. In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police. “Violence is an attack on democracy,” Sánchez said, “and the government will take a stand against any form of violence to ensure people’s safety.”

  • Billie Eilish granted temporary restraining order against man accused of sending death threats

    The Grammy-winning singer said the man made a "throat slitting gesture" toward her and watched her enter and exit her home.

  • Russia dismisses European Court of Human Rights' call to free Navalny

    Russia's justice minister on Wednesday dismissed as "unlawful" a European Court of Human Rights ruling demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and accused the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system. The Strasbourg-based court (ECHR) said it had ruled on Tuesday to "indicate to the Government of Russia" that it should with immediate effect free Navalny, whose arrest and jailing have sparked anti-Kremlin protests in Russia. The ECHR, the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, said its decision to demand Navalny's release was motivated by a possible risk to his life.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A NASA animation reveals the harrowing descent to Mars that the Perseverance rover will attempt on Thursday

    A supersonic parachute and a jetpack will help Perseverance land on Mars. A NASA video offers a sense of the footage the rover will record.

  • The student-made robot that could change COVID care

    Rolling through the corridors of one Nigerian school is a nurse with a difference.Students at the Glisten International Academy in the capital Abuja have built MAIROBOT, a machine they hope can graduate from their classroom to helping hospitals across the world remotely treat COVID-19 patients.Nabila Abbas is part of the robotics team."I hope that it would not just stop at this COVID-19 pandemic, other infectious diseases can also be curbed using MAIROBOT, like Ebola, Lassa fever and all these other infectious viruses."Under the florally-patterned exterior, MAIROBOT has several hidden talents. She can deliver medicines, take temperatures and allow remote communication with a patient via a webcam.Though there are some kinks to iron out. Opening doors, for example, is not one of MAIROBOT's strengths.Nevertheless, the robot has backing of at least one healthcare professional.Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge says MAIROBOT should receive a lot of support."Limiting the duration of time and the frequency that health workers have to be with patients. COVID-19 patients at this time, so yes it is ingenuous, it is useful."Teacher David Adeniyi, who oversees the robotics team, says they are working on upgrades to an international standard with the hope that MAIROBOT will one day become commercially viable.

  • Pfizer seeks U.S. approval to ease handling of COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, along with Moderna Inc's two-dose shot, won the U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) and is being widely distributed as part of the country's mass vaccination efforts. The new data has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support a proposed update to the current EUA label that would allow vaccine vials to be stored at -25 to -15 degrees Celsius (-13°F to 5°F) for a total of two weeks as an alternative for storage in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Texas accused of moving freezing residents in order to stage cheerleading competition

    The officials said the people would be moved to superior facilities

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not return to the royal family, Buckingham Palace confirms

    "The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after he decided to 'focus on the re-election' instead of stopping the virus

    Fauci told The Daily Telegraph he could once persuade Trump, but lost his influence when he began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak".

  • It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals

    Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple's split from the royal family. When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles, it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. It said Queen Elizabeth II had spoken to 36-year-old Harry and confirmed “that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • A congressman asked Robinhood's CEO to listen to the 12-second message that ends with a hang-up when users call the support line

    During the GameStop hearing, Rep. Casten called Robinhood's unmanned helpline that returns an automated message before hanging up.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze

  • Fox News reporter mocks 'Fled' Cruz for returning to help Texans 'right after he finishes a margarita'

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got plenty of mockery — and outrage — from his regular critics for flying down to Mexico on Wednesday night as the state he represents in Congress was mired in power outages, water outages, and freezing temperatures. He made it worse by blaming his daughters and suggesting his four-day vacation to the Ritz-Carlton Cancún was actually only ever supposed to be an overnight drop-off mission. "If you like piña coladas and getting caught on a plane..." tweeted Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. But even Fox News found Cruz's aborted vacation south of the border to be in bad taste and ripe for ribbing. On Tucker Carlson's show Thursday night, reporter Trace Gallagher outlined the Cruz controversy, then read parts of his shifting statements. "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita," he told guest host Mark Steyn, noting his joke and even getting a brief chuckle from Steyn. Fox News: "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita." pic.twitter.com/x8JluHuqCs — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 19, 2021 Gallagher is on the news side of Fox News, but the opinion panelists on anchor Bret Baier's Thursday evening show were also unanimous in their criticism of Cruz. Gowdy: He never should’ve left. Leaders are the first to pick up a difficult task and the last to put it down. They don’t go to Cancún and they don’t blame their daughters for it if they do.. pic.twitter.com/R0RxEaMYxY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2021 Cruz isn't generally known as a unifying political figure, but these are strange times. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeThe chilling tributes to Rush Limbaugh

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures