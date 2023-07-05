Some Medford residents forced to evacuate while police investigate “threats” in the Mystic Ave area

Medford Police were forced to evacuate some residents and businesses in the area of 200 Mystic Avenue on Wednesday due to “threats.”

Investigators say they were responding to a call made to a check cashing business.

“At approximately 8:50 a.m., Medford Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an employee of City Check Cashing at 209 Mystic Ave,” said police. “The employee said the business had just received a call from a male party telling them to put a large sum of money in a bag and drop it off at a nearby location. If this was not done, the man threatened to place a bomb at the business.”

When the police arrived, officers evacuated City Check Cashing, and some other nearby businesses and residents.

“Massachusetts State Police and State Police Bomb Squad arrived to assist and cleared the building,” said police. “No bomb or other threats were found on the premises during the search.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

