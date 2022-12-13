Medford stabbing suspect appears in court

A Medford man appeared in court after police say he stabbed three people Monday night.

Jace Cherchi was rolled into court in a wheel chair — slumped over for his entire court appearance. He’s charged with stabbing his mother, sister and a Good Samaritan. Alfredo Vilar says he is Cherchi’s uncle, and believes his nephew appeared to be pretending to be in an abnormal mental state in court to slow down the legal process.

“I was very agitated. I don’t believe it was a true state. I believe it was an act,” said Vilar.

Vilar shared a Ring video with Boston 25 News, showing Cherchi on the steps right around the time of the attacks. Cherchi’s mother was stabbed in the neck area, and his sister stabbed twice in the head, according to Vilar. Cherchi’s uncle tells Boston 25 News that a neighbor attempted to stop the attacks, also had to be taken to the hospital.

“A neighbor who was trying to intervene, an innocent bystander who walked by that tried to break it up and got stabbed and I’m hearing she had emergency surgery,” said Vilar.

Medford police say the neighbor tried to use a shovel to try to stop Cherchi before she was stabbed at least three times. The Uncle says their doorbell camera shows Cherchi running off. MBTA Transit Police ended up locating Cherchi near South Station and took him into custody. A forensic psychologist told the Judge — Cherchi needs additional mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. “He was not responsive and would not turn around,” the forensic psychologist said.

The Uncle is worried about his family’s safety while the case is pending. “He threatened my son and said he would kill the rest of your family. So we are all going to be on pins and needs for the next two weeks,” said Vilar.

The Judge is holding Cherchi until December 30th so the mental health evaluation can be completed. There will likely be an arraignment on the charges at that point.

Boston 25 News is being told all three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

