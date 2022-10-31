Medford woman allegedly described Capitol riot as 'first shot ... of the revolution'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Medford woman who allegedly urged rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol has admitted guilt to a charge arising from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Stephanie Hazelton said, “This is the battle” as she approached the Capitol during the violent incident in 2021, a court record alleges.

She texted the next day, “The first shot has been fired of the revolution,” according to an account agreed to by both sides of the case.

Hazelton, 50, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 to a charge of civil disorder and aiding abetting.

Hazelton, also known as Ayla Wolf, could face a possible prison term of eight to 14 months in prison under a sentencing guideline that would find her offense involved “physical contact.”

She is expected to challenge that guideline before the sentencing judge. If the challenge succeeds, a remaining guideline would recommend a lesser penalty of up to six months in prison, with the possibility of no time in custody, the plea agreement says.

Her attorney, Nicholas Smith of New York City, could not be reached for comment.

Separately, a Wrightstown man is to be sentenced next month for his part in the 2021 insurrection.

Marcos Panayiotou, 30, would be the third local suspect to be sentenced on a Jan. 6 charge.

Two men — Lawrence Stackhouse, 34, of Gloucester Township and Robert Petrosh, 53, of Mays Landing — were ordered to spend time in custody under sentences handed down earlier this year.

Another suspect with South Jersey connections, 63-year-old James D. Rahm Jr., was found guilty on Oct. 13 of felony and misdemeanor charges. In announcing Rahm’s verdict, the Justice Department identified him as a Philadelphia resident. It previously said he also had a home in Atlantic City.

The Capitol breach occurred as supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to prevent Congress from formalizing the election of President Joe Biden.

More than 880 people, including about a dozen from South Jersey, have been charged during an ongoing investigation, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Authorities have said the rioters caused more than $1.4 million in damage.

Hazelton approached the Capitol around 2:45 p.m., using her cellphone to record the chaotic scene, according to the joint description of her actions.

“They’re tear gassing everybody,” she said.

Hazelton allegedly urged the crowd to “move forward! They cannot stop us all!” the statement said.

It says Hazelton entered the Lower West Terrace tunnel, "which was packed with rioters pushing forward against Metropolitan Police Department officers in riot gear with riot shields …”

Before entering the tunnel, Hazelton waved rioters to advance, the statement says.

She entered the tunnel “while chanting” around 2:47 p.m. and “moved towards the front of the crowd to confront the MPD officers,” the statement says.

It contends Hazelton stayed at the front of the mob for about three minutes, while members of the crowd pulled riot shields from officers and assaulted them with poles and batons.

It says she left that position briefly, then returned for about four minutes, while rioters used strobe lights to blind officers and continued to assault them.

Hazelton left the tunnel around 3:02 p.m., then repeatedly called for reinforcements, the statement says.

"We need more men! Keep going! Keep pushing, men!" Hazelton called to a crowd massed outside the tunnel, it adds. "We need more helmets! More helmets!" she said.According to the statement, Hazelton entered the Capitol two more times before leaving around 3:14 p.m.

Hazelton sent a text the next day saying, "Yeah I was at (the) door the entire time from 1 to 6 and we did not make it in! That was a set up."

The text also referred to the insurrection as the start of a revolution, the statement says.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington.

U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates scheduled sentencing for Hazelton on Feb. 1, 2023, in his Washington, D.C., courtroom. Hazelton, who was released after her arrest in January 2021, has also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution, her plea agreement says.

In the other cases, Panayiotou is to be sentenced Nov. 8 at federal court in Washington, D.C.

He admitted guilt on Aug. 26 to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.Three other charges against him were dismissed.

Panayiotou faces a potential sentence of up to six months in prison and up to five years on probation.

A statement of facts says Panayiotou was inside the Capitol from around 2:23 p.m. to shortly after 3 p.m. He took photographs and videos while walking through Statuary Hall and an area outside the House Gallery, the statement says.

Panayiotou, previously identified as a Philadelphia man, was released after his arrest in Wrightstown in December 2021.

Also: Stackhouse on June 17 was sentenced to 14 days in jail and 90 days home confinement, according to the Justice Department.

He was ordered to spend three years on probation and to pay $500 restitution.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2022.

Like Panayiotou, Stackhouse pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In a pre-sentence memorandum, a defense attorney said Stackhouse “has demonstrated remorse” for his role in the riot.

“He regrets even more consuming the propaganda and conspiracy theories heavily promoted on social media,” said public defender Ubong Akpan.

The memorandum said Stackhouse, "like many others, believed the propaganda — that former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the election."

It said the 33-year-old sheet metal worker has been challenged to find stable employment since his arrest in March 2021.

In a separate memorandum, a federal prosecutor asserted Stackhouse wore a Proud Boys hoodie during the riot. The prosecutor’s memo said Stackhouse had previously inquired about joining the right-wing nationalist group.

But Akpan’s memorandum said Stackhouse chose to wear the “PB” shirt “because it had had ‘Trump 45' and the red, white and blue colors matched his bandana."

"His poor decision to wear a 'PB' shirt made people believe he was associated with the Proud Boys, of which he was never a part,” it said.

Stackhouse also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damages.

Petrosh, the 53-year-old operator of a party-supply store, received a 10-day prison term in March for his role in the riot.

He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and to spend one year on supervised release.

Petrosh also had to return two microphones stolen from the Capitol, according to a Justice Department spokesman.He agreed to pay restitution of $938 for the microphones.

Petrosh admitted guilt in January to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property.

Rahm was found guilty of five charges after a one-day bench trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, D.C.

According to a statement of facts in his case, Rahm entered the Capitol through its East Rotunda doors at about 2:43 p.m. and left 10 minutes later.

He carried a flag and recorded a video in which he said, among other statements, “We broke the door down. We’re going in.”

The crowd cheered after Rahm yelled, “I think we stopped the vote,” the statement says.

Rahm, who was released after his arrest in February 2021, was found guilty of a felony — obstruction of an official proceeding — and four related misdemeanor offenses.

He is to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2023.

