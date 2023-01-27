Medford woman pleads guilty to a crime that happened decades ago

MOUNT HOLLY – A Medford woman has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child some 40 years ago.

Katherine Clements, 61, was accused of assaulting a boy “over several years beginning in the early 1980s,” according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

It said an investigation began in 2018 when the victim reported the assaults to Medford police.

“The investigation confirmed the victim’s allegation that the assaults occurred over a nine-year period,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It withheld additional details to protect the victim’s identity.

Clements admitted guilt to sexual assault at a Jan. 20 hearing before Superior Court Judge Mark Tarantino in Mount Holly.

Tarantino scheduled sentencing for May 5.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Medford woman admits guilt to sex assault charge from early ''80s