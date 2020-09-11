    Advertisement

    CANCELLATION - Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Innovative Housing Partnership with United Church of Canada

    TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to the National Housing Strategy with the United Church of Canada.

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
    Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor for the City of Toronto.

    Date:

    Friday, September 11, 2020



    Time:

    1:30 p.m.



    Location:

    1598 Queen Street East


    Toronto, Ontario




    Access to the site is available via the rear lane off of Rhodes Avenue at Queen Street.

    Note: This announcement is outdoors at a construction site – please wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

    Media will be able to participate in a site tour. Safety boots will be required.

    SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation


    Cision
