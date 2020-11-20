Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces an appointment to the Competition Tribunal

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment.

The Honourable Andrew D. Little, a Judge of the Federal Court, is appointed a member of the Competition Tribunal, to hold office for a term of seven years.

Biography

Justice Andrew D. Little was born in Kingston, Ontario, and is a graduate of Queen's University, Dalhousie Law School, and Balliol College, Oxford.

In April 2020, Mr. Justice Little was appointed to the Federal Court. Prior to his appointment, he was a partner at Bennett Jones LLP, based in Toronto (2008-2020). Before that, he practised in Calgary for a decade with Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and served as law clerk for Madam Justice Claire L'Heureux-Dubé at the Supreme Court of Canada in 1990-91. In his practice, Justice Little provided advocacy and advice in a wide variety of litigation and regulatory matters, including competition and consumer protection cases, contract and commercial disputes, and domestic, international and investor-state arbitrations. He served as General Counsel at Canada's Competition Bureau from 2013 to 2015. He appeared at all levels of the federal, Ontario and Alberta courts, as well as the Supreme Court of Canada, the Competition Tribunal, and many domestic and international arbitral tribunals.

Justice Little is committed to legal education and the professional development of younger lawyers and students. He has been a frequent speaker, writer, and presenter on competition/antitrust law, administrative law, contracts, arbitration, and legal developments in appeal courts. He has been a guest lecturer on administrative law and procedural fairness at the University of Calgary and the University of Toronto. From 2000 to 2007 he taught an advanced litigation course at the University of Calgary.

Justice Little is married to Valeri Hall Little, a business coach. They have two daughters.

Quick Facts

  • The Competition Tribunal is a specialized tribunal that combines expertise in economics and business with expertise in law. The Tribunal is strictly an adjudicative body that operates independently of any government department.

  • The Competition Tribunal has jurisdiction to hear and dispose of all applications made under parts VII.1 and VIII of the Competition Act and any related matters. It is composed of up to six judicial members appointed from among the judges of the Federal Court and not more than eight lay members.

