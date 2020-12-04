Media Advisory - Nurses and Health-Care Professionals to Protest in Sudbury
Health-care 'heroes' call for action, not words
SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Sudbury front-line registered nurses and health-care professionals will hold a rally today to call for action from the government, not words, that respect these health-care heroes and the care they provide daily.
Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Local 2 and Local 13 members will line the intersection of York and Paris streets in Sudbury to hold the socially distant rally at 4 pm today. They will be joined by both Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas.
Nurses and health-care professionals have been called heroes by this government; however, the government's actions have harmed their working conditions and put their health and safety at risk. Despite being in the second wave of the worst pandemic in the century, the Sudbury nurses and health-care professionals – and their colleagues in many parts of the province – continue to work short-staffed and often without adequate and appropriate PPE to keep them safe.
ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, home and community care and industry.
WHAT:
Socially distant rally to call for respect from the province
WHO:
ONA Local 2 and Local 13 front-line nurses and health-care professionals,
MPPs Jamie West and France Gelinas
WHEN:
Friday, December 4, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
WHERE:
York Street and Paris Street, Sudbury, ON
