Media: Air defense systems sighted near Putin's Sochi residence

The Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was installed near Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sochi residence, according to a video published by the Russian independent media channel Navalny Live on March 3.

The channel has been run by members of opposition leader and anti-corruption acitvist Alexei Navalny's investigations team since he was arrested in 2021.

According to the video, the Pantsir S-1 is located near Putin's vacation residence in Krasnaya Polyana.

The setup of air defense systems have been spotted throughout Russia since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, including at Putin's other residences.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported on January 20 about a video allegedly showing air defense systems ten kilometers from Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, located in Moscow Oblast.

Russian independent news outlet The Insider also reported on March 2 that a mobile radar station for air defense had been placed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow.

In January, photos and videos surfaced of air defense systems on the rooftops of Moscow buildings after several drone attacks on Russian military airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.