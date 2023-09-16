Media bosses face questions over ‘open secret’ of Russell Brand’s behaviour

It is alleged that a number of complaints were made by BBC staff to a senior executive about Brand’s behaviour - BBC

TV bosses are under pressure to explain what they knew of Russell Brand’s alleged behaviour, following claims that his alleged sexual misconduct was an “open secret” in the industry.

Senior politicians said the allegations, which the entertainer denies, if true point to further evidence of potential “exploitation of power” within television and suggested the police should investigate.

They come within months of sex scandals involving Phillip Schofield and Huw Edwards – and accompanying allegations of cover-up – rocked ITV and the BBC, respectively.

Both the BBC and Channel 4 issued lengthy statements on Saturday after Brand was accused of a rape, sexual assaults and abuse across a number of years.

Brand soared to national fame from 2004 as he hosted a spin-off show of Channel 4’s wildly successful Big Brother, and then subsequent shows for the network.

He also hosted The Russell Brand Show from 2006 on BBC Radio 6 Music, and then BBC Radio 2.

The Sunday Times reported allegations by one woman, known as Alice, who claimed that when Brand was discussed as a host for a Channel 4 show, bosses responded to concerns about his behaviour by suggesting that female staff be taken off the crew.

It also alleged that a number of complaints were made by BBC staff to a senior executive about Brand’s behaviour.

The newspaper reported allegations that staff members complained that Brand had behaved aggressively in the studio, including “urinating in a bottle in full view of everyone”, including a young person.

The comedian was eventually forced to leave the corporation in 2008, due to the “Sachsgate” scandal, in which he participated in a lewd on-air phone call with Jonathan Ross to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, rather than for any sexual misconduct.

On Saturday, Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said: “The report makes very serious and disturbing allegations. Another tale of alleged exploitation of power in the TV industry. Once again behaviour described an ‘open secret’ from those in Russell Brand’s orbit.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee are keen to understand the response of the police to this body of evidence.

“We will be looking closely at the media, and especially our public service broadcasters, response to these allegations, and the issues this, yet again, raises about culture in the industry.”

Channel 4 said it was “determined to understand the full nature of what went on”.

A spokesman said: “Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations, including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.”

He added: “We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4. We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals.”

The company said it would ask its production companies who provided the programmes to investigate.

Meanwhile, the BBC referred to the investigation it carried out following the Andrew Sachs phone call, which resulted in a £150,000 Ofcom fine for the corporation.

“The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.”

‘Very serious’ allegations

However, Damian Collins, a former culture minister and former chair of the culture committee, described the allegations as “very serious” and called for them to be “investigated fully”.

“UK broadcasters who have previously worked with Russell Brand should also be clear about whether they have ever received any similar allegations of personal misconduct that were made against him and if so how they were investigated and the action taken,” he said.

The Sunday Times also reported allegations that junior production staff were asked by Brand to introduce him to female audience members, and that his sexual behaviour was an “open secret” in TV circles.

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, said: “The BBC and Channel 4 certainly have questions to answer. The key point is ‘listen to women’.”

She added: “We are the majority of the UK’s population yet not of the UK’s leaders and senior management. We have had enough of being dismissed, ignored and sidelined when we raise these issues.”

