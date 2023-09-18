Media: Brazil's President Lula to meet Zelensky in New York

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Sept. 20, the Guardian reported on Sept. 18, citing two sources in the Brazilian government.

The Brazilian president has frustrated the Western leadership with his ambiguous stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While acknowledging Kyiv's right to defend itself, Lula also refused to join sanctions against Russia or send military aid to Ukraine.

Instead, he has sought to mediate a diplomatic solution to the war, even criticizing Western support for Ukraine as a way of prolonging the hostilities.

Lula da Silva sparked outrage in Kyiv on April 6 after suggesting that Ukraine should be open to the idea of giving up Crimea in exchange for peace with Russia.

