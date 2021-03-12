Media Carousel

The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

Starting with Condé Nast, which said last week that it has tapped Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond as the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue. Since then, there have been calls for the publisher to remove her before she even begins her job after some of her past racist and homophobic tweets were unearthed. Pressure on the business side includes Ulta pulling a reported seven-figure advertising deal off the table. For now, though, the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker is sticking with its decision. McCammond begins her new role on March 24.

Another recent top editor hire at Condé Nast is Gideon Lichfield, who is set to succeed Nicholas Thompson as global editorial director of Wired. He joins from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was the head of the university’s wholly owned but editorially independent Technology Review title.

Meanwhile, Agnes Chu, president of CNE, Condé Nast’s entertainment arm, revealed the appointment of Helen Estabrook as head of development and production for features and scripted series. For the past several years, Estabrook has worked independently at her own company, A Thousand Ships, which most recently had a first-look deal at HBO.

Over at People and InStyle publisher Meredith Corp., Mary Margaret has been unveiled as editor in chief of Entertainment Weekly. She takes over from top editor JD Heyman, who departed suddenly last year for unknown reasons, and will report to Dan Wakeford, editor in chief of People, who has also been appointed editorial director of entertainment in a sign that Meredith executives are pleased with how he has overseen the weekly magazine since stepping into the top job in 2019.

At New York-based literary magazine Paris Review, Emily Nemens, the editor since 2018, has stepped down, while Nadja Spiegelman, its online editor in 2017, is moving to Astra Quarterly to become editor in chief.

Across the pond in the U.K., new Dazed editor in chief Ib Kamara has wasted no time in building out his new team. Bruce Usher has been appointed art director; Jack Mills editor; Imruh Asha fashion editor; Mischa Notcutt casting director; Claudia Sinclair fashion editor at large; Felix Paradza junior fashion editor at large; Jacob K, senior contributing fashion editor; Patti Wilson senior contributing fashion editor; Akeem Smith contributing fashion editor; Raphael Hirsch contributing fashion editor, and Gareth Wrighton creative consultant.

Back in the U.S., Group Nine’s new SPAC, an acronym for the less catchy Special Purpose Acquisition Company, is beefing up its board with the addition of CNN president Jeff Zucker. Zucker, who is expected to step down from CNN at the end of the year, is joined by Mindy Mount, vice chair of Technicolor, who also joined the board Tuesday.

Finally, it’s a been a difficult week for HuffPost employees. Just a few weeks after BuzzFeed completed its acquisition of The Huffington Post, the company said that around 47 staffers will be laid off at the latter. Days later, it emerged that more jobs were at risk at its U.K. outpost, which is shutting down.

