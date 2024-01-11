Media: Court seizes property of businessmen implicated in Defense Ministry corruption scandal

The Court seized the property of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is under investigation for a corruption scheme involving Defense Ministry, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 11, citing an unnamed source in law enforcement.

Hrynkevych was arrested on Dec. 30 while allegedly attempting to bribe a top official in the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR). He is suspected of offering $500,000 to the official in exchange for the return of his confiscated property due to criminal proceedings.

Hrynkevych, as one of the leading suppliers for the Defense Ministry, won 23 tenders with his companies. According to the DBR, he failed to complete the contracts and caused financial damage of Hr 1.2 billion ($31.6 million) to the Defense Ministry. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement authorities raided Hrynkevych’s home and his workplace. The directors and the offices of his companies were also searched under investigation for corruption in supply for the Defense Ministry.

According to the source, the court seized the real estate assets and cars of his family, as well as the property and bank accounts belonging to his companies.

The goods supplied by the Hrynkevychs' companies, was of low quality and inappropriate for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use, according to experts' conclusions, law enforcement authorities reported.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been involved in several corruption scandals. The most notorious were related to the former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, one regarding inflated prices for food supplies and the other connected to low-quality winter jackets.

Read also: Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Another procurement scandal spotlights Defense Ministry contractor

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.