Media: Danish Leopard 1 tanks donated to Ukraine have defects

Denmark's Defense Ministry has discovered that 12 out of 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks it had sent to Ukraine are faulty, the Danish government-owned TV2 channel reported on Sept. 22.

Ten Leopard 1 battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine with minor defects, which the Ukrainian military is already repairing, TV2 wrote, citing a statement by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Another 10 tanks sent by Denmark are still in Poland, two of which have serious defects, Poulsen wrote to the parties behind the Danish Ukraine Fund coordinating the country’s military assistance for Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, the German news outlet Spiegel reported that Ukraine had refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they needed repairs that the Ukrainian military could not carry out.

Some of the first 10 Leopards provided by Germany in July also reportedly suffered similar issues.

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with Denmark and the Netherlands, it will provide Ukraine with around 100 older Leopard 1 tanks.

