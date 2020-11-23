Media invitation - Technical briefing: Results of the comparison of the compensation of Québec government employees with that in other sectors of the Québec labour market

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut de la statistique du Québec invites media representatives to an online technical briefing on the publication of the 2020 edition of the report Rémunération des salariés – État et évolution comparés.

This report, published annually, compares the salaries, benefits and total compensation of Québec government employees with those of Québec employees in various sectors, including the private sector and public administrations such as municipal governments, universities and the federal government. It also provides salary trends for unionized and non-unionized employees.

When:

Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 10 a.m.



Program:

10 a.m. – Presentation of the results and explanation of the concepts


10:15 a.m. – Question period



Where:

Zoom meeting. It is mandatory to register at communique_de_presse@stat.gouv.qc.ca to access the Zoom virtual room.




The technical briefing will be an off-camera event (statements may be quoted, but video or audio recording will not be permitted).

The Institut de la statistique du Québec produces, analyzes and disseminates official, objective and quality statistical information on different aspects of Québec society. It is responsible for carrying out all statistical surveys of general interest. The relevance of its work makes it a strategic ally for decision makers and all those wishing to learn more about Québec.

Media relations
Information and Documentation Centre
Phone: 418-691-2401
or 1-800-463-4090 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)
E-mail: cid@stat.gouv.qc.ca
Twitter account: twitter.com/statquebec

