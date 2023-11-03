Media: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 500 million euros in ammunition

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with "significant amounts" of ammunition worth 500 million euros ($532 million), Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during her visit to Kyiv, as reported by Het Parool media outlet.

The delivery will be complete before mid-2024, according to Ollongren. She didn't specify how many shells the Netherlands would send to Ukraine.

There have not been official announcements on the ammunition pledge on Ollongren's social media accounts or the Dutch Defense Ministry's platforms.

Ollongren met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv on Nov. 2. They discussed the situation on Ukraine's front lines, the Netherlands' further defense support, and the temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Presidential Office.

"We are grateful to the Netherlands for important decisions in support of Ukraine, adopted at important times. These decisions became a signal to other partners — as was the case with the Patriots and the F-16. This is a significant support for our army, for our people," said Zelensky.

Reporting on the meeting, Zelensky's office also didn't mention the ammunition package from the Netherlands.

Before Kyiv, Ollongren went to the northeastern city of Kharkiv and met with an international forensic investigation team, discussing their work in uncovering Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"With winter coming and the Russian hunger for war unrelenting, I reconfirmed the Netherlands' support for Ukraine so that it will be able to carry on the fight," Ollongren said on X, formerly Twitter.

Returning from a visit to 🇺🇦 Ukraine, where I also visited the eastern city of Kharkiv. The images of the badly damaged city are seared into my memory. Thinking of the victims and the people who live there, so close to the Russian threat. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/uEHR9wZCoT — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) November 2, 2023

