Media OutReach Expands into China with Strategic Partnership with Xinhua Finance Agency

The newswire continues growing its foothold in Asia by opening its 7th office in the region

HONG KONG SAR --News Direct-- Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 February 2021 - Media OutReach, the first global newswire founded in Hong Kong in 2009, today announces its business expansion into China. The partnership with Xinhua Finance Agency (XFA) is a strategic one as XFA has a thorough understanding of local client needs from working closely with the business community in the country.

XFA has a close partnership with Xinhua News Agency and is a member of the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership (BREIP). The BREIP was initiated by Xinhua News Agency and co-founded by more than 30 news and information service agencies in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) routes, with the aim to promote communication and cooperation among the B&R countries through information services. As a member of BREIP, XFA has an extensive connection to the news and information industry and is well positioned to provide comprehensive press release distribution across China in its alliance with Media OutReach.

"It is our great pleasure to represent Media OutReach in China. Combining XFA's market knowledge and Media OutReach's worldwide media network is a harbinger of success. We are confident this new venture will bring about a higher level of professional service to the news distribution industry in China with increased cost efficiency. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation with Media OutReach," said Mr. Nick Ng, president of XFA.

This partnership is further strengthened with XFA's commitment to act as Media OutReach's content partner in China and across the B&R countries. All news releases distributed by Media OutReach will be posted on all news sites of XFA comprising three different languages, ensuring high visibility among business communities.

"For some clients, our service has brought business partnerships and investment opportunities for them when a story by the media based on the news they received through our press release distribution service built investors' confidence in fund raising activities by the clients," explains Ms Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach.

Media OutReach brings PR professionals, journalists, and editors in China closer together to foster an all-inclusive system of information distribution. This helps PR professionals build media relations with journalists and editors in their target regions.

"We have a vast database of media contacts where we deliver clients' news directly to the email inbox of journalists and editors across unlimited news categories to help optimise news write ups and support them in building relations with the media in their target countries. Our distribution will connect communication professionals in China directly to the media in Asia Pacific, USA, UK, and other strategic regions and vice-versa, adds Ms Kok.

Media OutReach is also the first newswire in the industry that offers guaranteed online news postings on established media by language depending on the country the news is distributed to. For each distribution in China, the newswire provides close to 300 online news postings that includes key news sites such as Netease (网易网) ,Sohu (搜狐网), Sina China (新浪看点), Tencent (腾讯企鹅号),TouTiao (今日头条), iFeng (凤凰网), Zhong Guo Wang (中国网), Xueqiu (雪球), EastMoney (东方财富), Xinhua Finance (新华财金社), Xinhua Business (新华商讯), China Finance (中华财经), The Xinhua (新华在线) and many others.

"To support our clients in China, we have translated all our post-news release distribution reports from English to Simplified Chinese to demonstrate our commitment to the China market and local clients. With this service enhancement, we will be the only global newswire that offers post release report in Simplified Chinese," emphasises Ms Kok.

Media OutReach's proprietary post news release reports with 'Media and Journalist Insights' provides PR professionals with information on how many editors and journalists have accessed their press release by publication and by country for Asia Pacific, USA, and UK. This information is especially important for Chinese companies looking to make an impact on the international stage. These insights demonstrate how much media attention their press releases have garnered and set the foundation for building their relations with the journalists and editors from the country they have been building their communication program.

About Media OutReach

Media OutReach Newswire was founded in Hong Kong in 2009. Media OutReach is a technology company that distributes multimedia, multilingual press releases directly to targeted editors and journalists, and automate the reporting process. The company's news release service supports the public relations, social marketing and digital agencies and introduces groundbreaking refinements to their distribution service by offering guaranteed online news postings on authentic news media.

From Hong Kong, the company has expanded across the region and internationally with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Taiwan, as well as international reseller partnerships in the USA, Canada, and Europe. Today, Media OutReach has grown to be the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region and the only one with its own distribution network in 24 countries across Asia Pacific region, possessing a database of more than 130,000 journalists and 460 media partnerships to provide authentic, guaranteed news postings online and pioneering post release reports with insights and measurements.

For more information on Media OutReach, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/.

About Xinhua Finance Agency

Xinhua Finance Agency (XFA) devotes itself to providing global financial institutions with news, materials and information concerning China's business world, and aims to become a Fintech company bridging China and overseas countries. Main businesses of XFA include news and data, enterprise public relations service, forum & investment promotion conference, and enterprise cross border investment consultation service.

XFA is the gateway for the global community to gain true access to the heart of China's business world. XFA empowers global investors with information to help them succeed in today's China business world.

For more information on Xinhua Finance, please visit: http://en.xfafinance.com/html/About/background.html

Contact Details

Media OutReach

Media Contact

+852 3996 9733

pr@media-outreach.com

https://www.media-outreach.com/

