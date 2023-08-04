Media posts fresh photos of Russian ship damaged by Ukrainian drone boat

New satellite images have been posted online showing the damaged Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak in the port of Novorossiysk.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The media published a satellite image of the large landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, damaged on Friday night as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the port of Novorossiysk.

The photo, in particular, shows a dark liquid (possibly fuel or oil) flowing from the ship.

Background: Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August. The Russian Defence Ministry reported an attack by two USVs.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, Russia, and a USV damaged the Olenegorskiy Gornyak, a large Russian landing ship.

Reference: Olenegorskiy Gornyak is a large Russian landing ship built in Polish Gdańsk in 1976. Based in the Northern Fleet, it is part of the 121st brigade of landing ships. In 2007, it was considered the best landing ship of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation.

