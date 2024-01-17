Media posts photos of apartment building in Odesa where all flats were destroyed in Russian attack – photo, video

Aftermath of the attack on Odesa on the night of 16-17 January. Photo: Dumska

A Russian drone attack in Odesa on the night of 16-17 January destroyed the facade of a residential building, damaged a heat supply pipeline, and started a fire that burnt out several cars.

Source: Dumska, local media agency in Odesa; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Dumska reported that there is not a single apartment left intact in the affected building, adjacent to which are two craters.

The heat supply pipeline was damaged by falling wreckage. Municipal services and law enforcement are working at the scene.

Rescue workers said that the Russian attack set a gas pipe on fire, along with four parked cars, balconies on the second and fourth floors, and a flat on the first floor of a five-storey residential building with a total area of 50 square metres.

The State Emergency Service stated that about 100 square metres of the facade of the building were partially destroyed. In total, eight vehicles were damaged by the shockwave and an additional four consumed by fire.

Photo: Dumska

Photo: State Emergency Service

Background:

On the night of 16-17 January, a series of explosions rang out in Odesa. A residential building was damaged by drones in a terrorist attack by Russian forces. A fire was reported.

A total of 130 people were evacuated from the damaged building. Three residents were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!