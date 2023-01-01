What Is Media Prima Berhad's (KLSE:MEDIA) Share Price Doing?

Media Prima Berhad (KLSE:MEDIA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Media Prima Berhad's current trading price of RM0.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Media Prima Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Media Prima Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.04x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.24x, which means if you buy Media Prima Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Media Prima Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Media Prima Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Media Prima Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Media Prima Berhad's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MEDIA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MEDIA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MEDIA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MEDIA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Media Prima Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

