Media find out what Putin will lie about in his address

Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, is preparing his address speech to the Federal Assembly closer to the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war with Ukraine (24 February – ed.); the key points, on which the Russian dictator will emphasise, have become known.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Meduza’s sources say that Putin will "pay special attention" to state support for the participants in the war in Ukraine and the occupied Ukrainian territories; in particular, he may talk about plans for their so-called "restoration and development" in his speech, the thesis of which is still being developed.

In addition, Putin will reassure citizens that they should not worry because of the war with Ukraine, because it seems that Russian modern weapons will protect them.

At the same time, he will talk about the planned "social support measures" for Russians.

Also, the political bloc of Putin's administration is now dealing with the "foreign policy theses" of the address. It is assumed that the Russian leader will traditionally lie about the "multipolar world" and Russia's "anti-colonial policy".

According to the Meduza’s sources, at a certain point of the speech, he will tell his compatriots how Russia "successfully" fights sanctions and introduces import substitution.

Background:

  • Putin cancelled his address to Russia’s Federal Assembly.

  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) cited the lack of positive agenda as one of the reasons for the cancellation of the address.

  • On 31 January, Russian propaganda media reported that Putin would make his address.

