The media receive copies of intercepted conversations between the Russian pilots who launched missiles on Ukraine on 25 June

DENYS KARLOVSKYI – TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 18:01

Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko has published the intercepted conversations between Russian military pilots and dispatchers on 25 June, when missiles were launched from the airspace of Belarus.

Source: Motolko Help Telegram channel

Details: The Russian pilots are discussing how they are launching missiles from their planes on the territory of Ukraine.

They are also coordinating the missile launches and their course within the airspace of Belarus, first in the direction of the Ukrainian border, and then back to their bases at airfields in Russia.

The intercepted conversations are those of the pilots who flew Russian planes from the airfields in Seshcha [an air base near Dubrovka, Bryansk Oblast, Russia] and Shaykovka [an air base in Kaluga Oblast, Russia].

Thanks to the interception, during which the pilots state their coordinates, it is possible to determine the place and time of launch of various missiles.

In the attacks, the Russians used Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from the base in Shaykovka in the Kaluga region, and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters that took off from the Seshcha airfield in the Bryansk region.

They launched X-32 and X-59MK missiles at the territory of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Background: